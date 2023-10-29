EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,593 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.70. 2,065,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.79. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.04 and a twelve month high of $132.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

