EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.13 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4,620.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,314 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,131,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $63.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.