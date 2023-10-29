EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.76 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $75.13. 2,586,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,618. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.64. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

