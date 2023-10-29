EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.58 Million Stock Position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,351 shares during the quarter. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.1% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.21% of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF worth $9,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

BSVO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.17. 189,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,310. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $19.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

