EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Crown by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Crown by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Crown by 43.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 19,046 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCK traded down $1.61 on Friday, hitting $79.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,971. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.76 and a 1-year high of $96.35.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Crown’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $173,542.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $680,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $902,476.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $173,542.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCK. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Crown from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

