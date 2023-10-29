EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.20. 429,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.08 and a 200 day moving average of $120.78.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

