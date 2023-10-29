EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after buying an additional 6,770,054 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12,740.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,023 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,791.0% during the first quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,310,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,248 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32,358.9% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 955,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,689,000 after acquiring an additional 952,321 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,146,000 after purchasing an additional 640,429 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.26. 829,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,868. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.54 and a 200 day moving average of $74.45.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

