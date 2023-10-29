EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,667 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,881,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,518,448. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.47. The firm has a market cap of $658.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.66, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,695. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.