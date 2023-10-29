EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 126,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after buying an additional 49,968 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,794,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 141,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,568,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,527. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.43. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.