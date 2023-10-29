EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 11,875 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Gouws Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $851,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,812,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,212. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $53.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.79. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

