EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 297 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,735 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $2,239,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

Shares of PANW traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,283,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,843. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.34 and its 200 day moving average is $227.58. The firm has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a PE ratio of 189.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $265.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,151,613.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

