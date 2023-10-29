EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,249 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,967,000 after acquiring an additional 108,283 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

VT stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.97. 1,840,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,706. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $81.08 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.14.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

