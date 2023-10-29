EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 59,351 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 57,622.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,351 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $968,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 62.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 657,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,383,000 after purchasing an additional 252,380 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 437.7% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 68,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 56,097 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,815,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,870. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $56.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.