EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,107 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 71,266 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,301,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,954 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 22,442 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.5% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 872,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,128,000 after buying an additional 48,446 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,397,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,581,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.82. The company has a market cap of $110.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $155.26.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.59.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

