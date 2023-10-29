EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,965 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $11,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 657,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,755,000 after buying an additional 197,415 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 105,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 3,771,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,404,000 after purchasing an additional 823,922 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 269,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $24.91. 2,023,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,078. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $28.24.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

