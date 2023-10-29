EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Free Report) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,033 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.03% of Inspire 100 ETF worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 341,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Inspire 100 ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 50,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Inspire 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $1,646,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $608,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter.

Inspire 100 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Inspire 100 ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,990. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.89. Inspire 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $34.39. The company has a market cap of $258.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Inspire 100 ETF Company Profile

The Inspire 100 ESG ETF (BIBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks, selected based on a proprietary definition of biblical values. BIBL was launched on Oct 30, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

