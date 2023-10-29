EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 126 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $220.03. The company had a trading volume of 277,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,931. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $167.13 and a 1 year high of $245.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

