EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,481 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 28,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNLA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $47.98. The stock had a trading volume of 540,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,925. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average of $47.82. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $48.80.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

