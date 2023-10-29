EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,829 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,829 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.8% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.84. 24,116,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,600,630. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $58.06 and a 52 week high of $74.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

