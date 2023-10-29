EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 755 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296,379 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $239,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after buying an additional 2,819,542 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,767,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,846,000 after buying an additional 2,090,958 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 19.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,276,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $469,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,265 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, August 28th.

NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $43.55. 3,179,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,450. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.34. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

