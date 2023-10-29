EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.26. 919,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,916. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.03. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

