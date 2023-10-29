EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Cut to Market Perform at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on EVgo in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Shares of NYSE EVGO opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $655.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25. EVgo has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $8.16.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.46 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 457.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EVgo will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EVgo news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 5,838 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 5,838 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dennis G. Kish sold 37,844 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $185,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,282 shares of company stock worth $217,091. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 230.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 689.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth $27,000. 15.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

