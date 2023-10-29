Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Evoke Pharma stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 222.13% and a negative return on equity of 258.20%.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

