Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 637,500 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the September 30th total of 447,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,375.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EVKIF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Evonik Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.
Evonik Industries Price Performance
About Evonik Industries
Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.
