Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $42,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $921,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,371,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 35.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,569.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $2,505,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,569.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,567 shares of company stock worth $3,484,653. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $622.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

