Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.78.

EXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Extra Space Storage

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,876,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,660,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,421,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,402,402,000 after buying an additional 23,698 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,599,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,528,000 after buying an additional 1,054,442 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,327,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,936,000 after acquiring an additional 166,625 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,216,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,409 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $104.39 on Friday. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $102.30 and a 1 year high of $180.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.62 and its 200 day moving average is $137.64. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.57.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.