Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Issues Earnings Results

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.9 %

XOM stock opened at $105.55 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The company has a market capitalization of $422.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.24.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.15%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.