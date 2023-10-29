Facet Wealth Inc. Acquires New Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after buying an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,985,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,958,000 after buying an additional 926,751 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14,788.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 824,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,435,000 after buying an additional 819,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 612.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 545,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,567,000 after buying an additional 468,800 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Shares of SHW traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $283.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SHW

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.