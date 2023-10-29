Facet Wealth Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.66. 838,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,919. The company has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $195.16 and a 1 year high of $229.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.