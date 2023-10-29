Facet Wealth Inc. Buys 1,367 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 2,983,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,746,000 after purchasing an additional 35,169 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,158,000 after purchasing an additional 345,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,445,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,413,000 after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,937. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.43. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $53.71.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

