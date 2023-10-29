Facet Wealth Inc. Buys 4,087 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $69,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $80,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,546,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,678. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.19. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $33.80.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

