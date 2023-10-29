Facet Wealth Inc. Buys Shares of 510 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 510 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.20.

Netflix Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $5.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $397.87. 4,997,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,702,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $400.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.09 and a 12 month high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,760 shares of company stock worth $48,046,739. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

