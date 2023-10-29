Facet Wealth Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Facet Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,496,000 after buying an additional 8,783,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,853,000 after buying an additional 6,905,332 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,247,981,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,893,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,731,000 after buying an additional 111,108 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,017,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,936,080. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $199.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.