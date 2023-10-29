Facet Wealth Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Facet Wealth Inc. reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,964.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,552,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,838 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.90. 1,834,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $58.17 and a 1 year high of $75.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.70 and a 200-day moving average of $71.85.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

