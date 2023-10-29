Facet Wealth Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Facet Wealth Inc. reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 69.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 654,714 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Facet Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $30,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

MUB stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.22. 7,191,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,241,432. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.90 and a 1 year high of $108.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.44 and a 200-day moving average of $105.48.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.