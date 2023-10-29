Facet Wealth Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Facet Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Derbend Asset Management raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% during the second quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 96.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 37,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.71. 2,007,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,498. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.49. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $113.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

