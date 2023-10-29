Facet Wealth Inc. Has $442,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Facet Wealth Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $154,878,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,146.6% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 878,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 807,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,724,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,587,000 after acquiring an additional 674,652 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VIG stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.16. 2,317,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,006. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $143.16 and a 1-year high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.