Facet Wealth Inc. Has $478,000 Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Facet Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.13. 1,369,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,083. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average is $42.48. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

