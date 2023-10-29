Facet Wealth Inc. Has $921,000 Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 162.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,684,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,278. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.43. The company has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

