Facet Wealth Inc. Invests $33,000 in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 33.3% during the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 27.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 11.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 16.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 159,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Ginkgo Bioworks stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,265,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,992,612. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.94.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 375.48% and a negative return on equity of 66.58%. The firm had revenue of $80.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.41 million. Analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 46,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $96,294.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 499,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,915.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 46,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $96,294.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 499,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,915.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $76,806.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,703,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,233,120 shares of company stock worth $22,571,784 in the last quarter. 15.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

