Facet Wealth Inc. Makes New $790,000 Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.3% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.7% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $64.49. 2,894,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,869. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.50. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $87.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sysco from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

