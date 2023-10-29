Facet Wealth Inc. Purchases New Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,150 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 31.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 47.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHG. StockNews.com raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($20.21) in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

NYSE:PHG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,804. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.53.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

