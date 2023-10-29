Facet Wealth Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 704,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,950,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.66. 5,987,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,733,763. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.25 and a 200 day moving average of $77.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.264 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

