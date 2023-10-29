Facet Wealth Inc. Takes $221,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,418,000 after buying an additional 10,520,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $115,072,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.26. The stock had a trading volume of 919,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,916. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.03. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

