Facet Wealth Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plancorp LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.75. 1,936,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,817. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.44. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.52.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.0793 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

