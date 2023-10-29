Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,636 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.21% of Fair Isaac worth $41,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 1,713.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,508,000 after purchasing an additional 590,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 48.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,140,000 after purchasing an additional 189,562 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 1,636.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,272,000 after purchasing an additional 186,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 20.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,484,000 after purchasing an additional 168,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,563,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $889.30, for a total transaction of $2,522,054.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,593,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $889.30, for a total transaction of $2,522,054.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,593,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total value of $202,608.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,259,926.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,308 shares of company stock valued at $9,994,546 over the last quarter. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded up $18.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $848.10. The company had a trading volume of 235,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,583. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $427.09 and a twelve month high of $940.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $884.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $820.70.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $398.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.63 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 28.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,007.00 to $975.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $878.89.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

