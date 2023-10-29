Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Purchased by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,127 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.23% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $18,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 252.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,007,000 after purchasing an additional 125,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FRT traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $86.65. The stock had a trading volume of 706,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,901. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $85.27 and a one year high of $115.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.02.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $1.09 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 93.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.91.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

