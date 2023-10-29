FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,919 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. FedEx comprises approximately 1.8% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 342 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 516,334 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $128,000,000 after acquiring an additional 213,439 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 376.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 203,767 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $50,514,000 after acquiring an additional 161,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $228.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.54. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $151.34 and a 1 year high of $270.95.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

