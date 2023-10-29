FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered FIGS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on FIGS from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.02.

FIGS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $5.70 on Thursday. FIGS has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $960.28 million, a PE ratio of 81.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $138.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FIGS will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $26,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 414,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,487,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 73,714 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $457,026.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,217,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,949. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,495 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $26,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 414,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,805 shares of company stock worth $896,110. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in FIGS by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of FIGS by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of FIGS by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FIGS by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,045,000 after purchasing an additional 71,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

See Also

