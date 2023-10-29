Financial Review: Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) and Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT)

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) and Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Data I/O and Allient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Data I/O alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data I/O 2.99% 4.40% 3.13% Allient 4.19% 15.85% 5.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Data I/O and Allient, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data I/O 0 0 1 0 3.00 Allient 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Data I/O has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Allient has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.5% of Data I/O shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of Allient shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Data I/O shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Allient shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Data I/O and Allient’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data I/O $24.22 million 1.16 -$1.12 million $0.09 34.67 Allient $502.99 million 0.89 $17.39 million $1.45 19.05

Allient has higher revenue and earnings than Data I/O. Allient is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Data I/O, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Allient beats Data I/O on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data I/O

(Get Free Report)

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. It offers PSV handlers off-line automated programming systems; SentriX, a security deployment system; LumenX Programmer; and non-automated FlashPAK III programming systems. The company also provides hardware support, system installation and repair, and device programming services. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in automotive and consumer electronics, Internet of Things and their programming center partners, and electronic manufacturing service contract manufacturers through direct sales, and indirect sales representatives and distributors. Data I/O Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

About Allient

(Get Free Report)

Allient Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries worldwide. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products. The company sells its products to end customers and original equipment manufacturers in vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets through direct sales force, authorized manufacturers' representatives, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Allient Inc. in August 2023. Allient Inc. was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.